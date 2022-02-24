Smeltania runs from Feb. 25-27 in Boyne City. Friday features a snowshoe hike from 2-4 p.m., a pub crawl starting at 3 p.m. and ice fishing at 4 p.m. Saturday activities include a farm market at Veterans Park, kids' games, scavenger hunt, polar plunge and more. The weekend finishes Sunday with a pancake breakfast.
Property owners should prune their oak trees and move firewood to a new location before April 15, according to ReLeaf Michigan. Doing these things during the winter can help prevent oak wilt, a fungal disease.
