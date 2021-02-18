Snowshoes and Spires continues from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 18-21 and 24-28 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Tickets include three vouchers for use at Red Spire Brunch House, B50 The Village Store, Left Foot Charley Winery or Earthen Ales Brewery. Maps are provided. Cost is $45 per adult (ages 21 and older) and includes snowshoes from High Five Threads. Registration: 231-938-6150.
The Sno-Blast Winter Festival runs from Feb. 19-20 in East Jordan. The East Jordan Sno-Mobilers Club hosts the Ride Like A Girl to Save the Girls Bikini Radar Run, obstacle courses and the Blessing of the Sleds on Saturday. The festival also includes a kids' coloring contest, Winter Luminary Stroll and Sip (6-8 p.m. Saturday) and a Zoom story hour (11 a.m. Saturday).
Grass River Natural Area hosts Kids Free-Ski from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20. Ages 6-11 may be able to rent skis for free during the event.
