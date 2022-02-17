The annual Perch Fishing Contest is Feb. 19 at Big Glen Lake and Little Glen Lake. Sign up from 6-7:30 a.m. and weigh fish by 1 p.m. at the Sportsman Shop in Glen Arbor. Participants may enter for $20.
The Sno-Blast Winter Festival goes from Feb. 19-20 in East Jordan. All ages may enter the Sno-Sculpture Contest and Coloring Contest. Other activities include snowmobile races, chili cook-off and a Sunday breakfast.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers Free Fishing Weekend from Feb. 19-20 at state parks and DNR-managed boat access sites. Michigan residents and visitors do not need a fishing license or Recreation Passport to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.