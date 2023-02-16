East Jordan Sno-Blast Winter Festival starts with the ORV Safari Ride at 6 p.m. Feb. 17. The event continues Feb. 18 with a snowmobile display, chili cook-off, a scavenger hunt and more. The weekend concludes Feb. 19 with breakfast at the Trailblazers Clubhouse.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources hosts Free Fishing Weekend Feb. 18-19 in state parks and other sites around the state. Anglers may participate without a license or Recreation Passport.
Look and listen for owls from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 18 at Grass River Natural Area. Snowshoes are available to rent, if needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.