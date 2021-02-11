The White Pine Stampede runs through Feb. 12. The 2021 in-person race is canceled, but skiers may complete a 10K or 20K anywhere this weekend. Use #WPS2021 on social media. Registration: 231-587-8812.
The next Free Fishing Weekend is Feb. 12-13. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources waives entry fees at state parks and boating access locations. Fishing licenses are not required during this event. Ice fishers should follow safety precautions, including wearing proper winter attire, telling someone where they are fishing and avoiding dark spots or discolored snow.
Grass River Natural Area hosts the Lantern-lit Ski and Snowshoe beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 13. Groomed trails are available. Participants must wear face masks in the buildings and pavilion. Admission is $5 per person. Rent equipment for $5 more.
