North American Vasa at Timber Ridge Resort.

North American Vasa Festival of Races schedule of events Feb. 12-13 includes the 27K freestyle, 15K classic signature ski races, fat bike and snowshoe races and Michigan Cup and Collegiate combo challenges. https://vasa.org/

Grass River Shiver.

The 5k/10k Shiver Snowshoe Race fundraiser  is Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. , walk or run at the Grass River Natural Area. $25 preregistration, $30 on race day, www.grassriver.org

Families mill around the Opera Field for snowman building, snow painting and other games at Winterlochen at Interlochen Center for the Arts.

Winterlochen returns to Feb. 12 from 11 a.m to 3:30 p.m. at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Activities include conducting lessons, chance to conduct an orchestra; a sustainable sculpting class; sledding, s’mores, and face painting; writing, acting, and photography workshops; the Winterlochen Parade featuring the Traverse City West High School Drum Line; and a fully staged performance of "Romeo and Juliet" by the Interlochen Arts Academy Dance Division. interlochen.org/winterlochen

