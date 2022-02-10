North American Vasa Festival of Races schedule of events Feb. 12-13 includes the 27K freestyle, 15K classic signature ski races, fat bike and snowshoe races and Michigan Cup and Collegiate combo challenges. https://vasa.org/
The 5k/10k Shiver Snowshoe Race fundraiser is Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. , walk or run at the Grass River Natural Area. $25 preregistration, $30 on race day, www.grassriver.org
Winterlochen returns to Feb. 12 from 11 a.m to 3:30 p.m. at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Activities include conducting lessons, chance to conduct an orchestra; a sustainable sculpting class; sledding, s’mores, and face painting; writing, acting, and photography workshops; the Winterlochen Parade featuring the Traverse City West High School Drum Line; and a fully staged performance of "Romeo and Juliet" by the Interlochen Arts Academy Dance Division. interlochen.org/winterlochen
