The North American Vasa returns to Timber Ridge on Feb. 11, with scheduling changes based on weather conditions. See the Vasa website for the latest updates.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers a free snowmobiling weekend Feb. 11-12 at trails around the state. Operate a snowmobile without registration, license or trail permit.
Friends of Leelanau State Park present a snowshoe hike at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Grand Traverse Lighthouse. Snowshoes may be available to borrow. A Recreation Passport is needed to enter the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.