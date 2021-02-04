Norte and 5toONE present the Snow Sculpture Stroll through March 15. Families may create snowpersons and walk through area neighborhoods to view others. Share photos to social media using #snowsculpturestroll. Sign up for free at greatstartkids.com.
The ice rink is open at Richardi Park in Bellaire. People can participate in skating this winter. Parking is available in the lot off East Antrim Street.
The virtual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge is open through Feb. 28. Participants may raise money for Special Olympics Michigan and complete a 5K race or cold-weather challenge anywhere and anytime they choose. Submit photos to plungemi@somi.org. Register through plungemi.com.
