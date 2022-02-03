A snowshoe course begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Miller Creek Nature Reserve, behind the Grand Traverse Crossings Mall. A discussion is followed by a hike.
Grass River Natural Area hosts the Lantern-Lit Ski and Snowshoe starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 5. Participants can traverse the groomed trails or take the boardwalk to Grass River. Rental equipment may be available.
The Gaylord All Outdoors Tri-45 Winter Triathlon is set Feb. 6 at Treetops Resort. Participants complete a cross-country ski, fat-tire bike and run.
