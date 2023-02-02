The Special Olympics Michigan Winter Games take place at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek and Howe Arena at the Civic Center through Feb. 3. See the full event schedule and details at somi.org.
The Fife Lake Ice Fishing Derby is on from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4. The Ice Shanty Decorating Contest opens at noon.
People can start fishing for sturgeon Feb. 4 on Black Lake in Cheboygan County. Fishing is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the sixth fish is caught or five fish are caught in one day.
