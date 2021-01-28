Steelhead fishing continues this winter in northern Michigan, including at the Platte River in Benzie County and Tippy Dam on the Manistee River. Traditionally, peak season is when river temperatures are between 48-54 degrees. Young steelhead can stay in rivers for up to three years before venturing to Lake Michigan, where they can weigh up to 20 pounds.
Bird watchers can look for snowy owls during the winter months. The fowl may be present through March in parts of Michigan, particularly the eastern Upper Peninsula and Saginaw Bay area. They also can be seen along the Great Lakes coast, far, fields and airports during the daytime.
The Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail is open all year. Winter visitors may snowshoe, cross-country ski, skate ski and fat tire bike along the groomed paths between Glen Arbor and Empire. Sites include the D.H. Day Campground and the Dune Climb. Maps and trail conditions are available at sleepingbeartrail.org.
