The Cheboygan County Sheriff Department hosts a free snowmobile safety class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at the county building. Youth ages 12-16 must pass this course so they can operate a snowmobile on public land.
Chateau Chantal presents its Ice Wine Festival starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 29. Attendees may enjoy wine and food pairings along with wintertime activities like vineyard tours and outdoor firepits.
An ice rink is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. outside of the Barn at Elk Rapids Marina. Skates are available to borrow from the shed. The DAM Shop serves coffee and hot chocolate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
