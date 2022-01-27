Snowmobile safety (copy)

Young people in Michigan need a snowmobile safety certificate to ride without supervision.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff Department hosts a free snowmobile safety class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at the county building. Youth ages 12-16 must pass this course so they can operate a snowmobile on public land. 

Ice Wine Festival returns

Snow covers the vineyards at Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula.

Chateau Chantal presents its Ice Wine Festival starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 29. Attendees may enjoy wine and food pairings along with wintertime activities like vineyard tours and outdoor firepits.

Elk Rapids ice rink

An ice rink is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. outside of the Barn at Elk Rapids Marina. Skates are available to borrow from the shed. The DAM Shop serves coffee and hot chocolate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

