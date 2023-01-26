The Bigfoot Snowshoe Race begins at 9 a.m. Jan. 28 at Timber Ridge RV and Recreation Resort. Participants can select a 5K, 10K or 1-mile race. Sign up via runsnow.com.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore hosts ranger-led snowshoe hikes at 1 p.m. Saturdays. Hikers can meet at Philip A. Hart Visitor Center. Reservations: 231-326-4700, ext. 5010.
Hike along the Camp Arcadia Loop at Arcadia Dunes from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 28 with the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Bring a snack and snowshoes, if needed.
