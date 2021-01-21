Second Chance Mushers offers dog sled rides from 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 22 or 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23-24 at Shanty Creek's Nordic Center. Rides are also available from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 26-27 at King Orchards. Cost is $65 per ride. Participants must wear face masks and sign a waiver. More details: secondchancemushersrescue.com
The next Winter Wine Walk is from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at Otsego Resort. Participants can walk or snowshoe from the River Cabin to a beaver dam. Wine tasting and some food are available along the route. Cost is $35. Space is limited. Other events: Feb. 6 and 20. Call 989-732-5181 to register.
Michigan McDonald's and the Michigan Snowsports Industries Association offer Discover Michigan Skiing through Jan. 31. Ages 7 and older can learn to ski; ages 10 and older can snowboard. Participating area facilities include Mt. Holiday in Traverse City, Nub's Nob in Harbor Springs, Shanty Creek in Bellaire and The Homestead in Glen Arbor. Fees include equipment rentals and a lift ticket or trail pass. Sign up at goskimichigan.com/discover-michigan-skiing.
