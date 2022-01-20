Grass River Natural Area offers the Winter Fungi Walk starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 22. Attendees may seek fungi, collect samples and discuss their properties. Admission is $10 per person. Bring snowshoes or rent a pair, if desired.
The Craft Beer Trail opens at noon Jan. 22 at the River Cabin at Otsego Resort. Adults may sample beverages and food along the trail. Tickets are $38 each. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Special Olympics Michigan hosts the Virtual Frozen 5K race. Participants may run, walk or ski any route and they are encouraged to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan. Entry is $35. Learn more at plungemi.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.