Winter Fungi Walk at Grass River Natural Area

Grass River Natural Area offers the Winter Fungi Walk starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 22. Attendees may seek fungi, collect samples and discuss their properties. Admission is $10 per person. Bring snowshoes or rent a pair, if desired.

Otsego Resort River Cabin

The Craft Beer Trail opens at noon Jan. 22 at the River Cabin at Otsego Resort. Adults may sample beverages and food along the trail. Tickets are $38 each. Contact: 989-732-5181.

Special Olympics virtual 5K

Special Olympics Michigan hosts the Virtual Frozen 5K race. Participants may run, walk or ski any route and they are encouraged to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan. Entry is $35. Learn more at plungemi.org.

