The lantern-lit snowshoe and ski event begins at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Grass River Natural Area. Attendees should bring a light. Equipment is available to rent for $5. Event admission is $5.
Community members are invited to ice skate on the outdoor rink near the DAM Shop at Elk Rapids Marina. The shop provides $2 hot cocoa for skaters on Saturdays in January.
Ice fishing instruction is scheduled Jan. 21-22 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunt and Fish Center in Mitchell State Park. Participants can learn about fishing for panfish, pike and walleye as well as ice safety and equipment setup.
