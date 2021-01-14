Sleigh rides continue this winter at a variety of locations. Dress for the weather and visit Ranch Rudolf in Traverse City, Fantail Farm in Benzonia, Antler Ridge Farms in Williamsburg, Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville and Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire. Prices vary. Each location accepts reservations and requires participants to wear a face mask.
Sledding is allowed at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Dune Climb only if the area is covered with snow. Sleds, skis, snowboards, toboggans, saucer sleds, inflatable tubes or similar equipment can be used within the designated snow-covered area. Other sledding sites: Grace McDonald Park in Traverse City, Winter Sports Park in Petoskey and Avalanche Mountain Preserve in Boyne City.
Local disc golf courses may be open this winter. Courses include Log Lake Park in Kalkaska, the Myles Kimmerly Disc Golf Course in Maple City, Rocky Top Farms Disc Golf Course in Ellsworth, Almira Township Park and Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center in Traverse City. Activities are also available at Michigan state parks: Bald Mountain Recreation Area in Lake Orion, Brighton Recreation Area in Howell, Holly Recreation Area, Ionia Recreation Area, Newaygo State Park, Sleepy Hollow State Park in Laingsburg and Waterloo Recreation Area in Chelsea. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources suggests snowshoeing or skiing unplowed trails to the course, bringing a small shovel to help clear the course, using glow-in-the-dark discs near dusk and removing any garbage when leaving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.