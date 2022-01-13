Grass River Natural Area presents a moonlit snowshoe along its trails starting at 7 p.m. Jan. 14. Bring a flashlight or headlamp and snowshoes, if possible. Rent a pair for $5; admission is $10 per person.
Families can view Dinky Doors at the Alden Train Depot Park and Museum, the Muffin Tin, the playground and the lighthouse. Kids can leave letters for the "Dinkies," mythical creatures.
Community members may snowshoe or ski around northern Michigan this winter. Hiking sites include Seven Bridges Natural Area near Kalkaska. The area is located along the Rapid River and is a property of Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
