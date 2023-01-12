The Snowshoe Beginner Series opens at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at Crystal Mountain. Meet at Park at Water’s Edge for snowshoe instruction and rental, and then tour Michigan Legacy Art Park. Admission is $20.
TART Trails presents its Winter Trails Day from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Timber Ridge. Activities: fat bike demonstrations, snowshoe hikes and more.
A winter hike goes from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Maple Bay Natural Area. Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy invites attendees to bring snowshoes, if needed, and water.
