The Grass River Shiver is scheduled from Jan. 9-10 at Grass River Natural Area. Run or walk a 5K or 10K snowshoe through woodsy and wetland trails. Participants may complete their race anytime Saturday or Sunday and submit their results to the GRNA website by midnight Jan. 10. Entry is $25 in advance, $30 at the event. Registration includes a free soup lunch from Short's Brewing Company.
The next Old Mission Snowshoe Wine and Brew is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 10 at Jolly Pumpkin. Take the TC Brew Bus to Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery, and then snowshoe to Bowers Harbor Vineyards and back to Jolly Pumpkin. Face masks are required on the shuttle and inside all locations. Tickets are $28 per person and include a beverage at each facility. Equipment is available to rent, if needed. Tours are scheduled every Sunday through March 6. Reservations: tcbrewbus.com.
The Homestead is open for the snow sports season. The resort recently obtained six new snow-making guns. Ski lessons are available. Rent snowshoes, cross-country skis, downhill skis and snowboards. An outdoor bar serves drinks and Cavanaugh's offers food to go. Contactless check-ins and keeping 6 feet away from others are encouraged.
