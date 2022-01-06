TART Trails hosts the annual Winter Trails Day from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 8 at Timber Ridge. Fat-bike demonstrations, guided snowshoe hikes and trail access are available. Cookies and hot cocoa are served in the lodge. Sign up at traversetrails.org.
Northern Michigan Adaptive Sports offers ski and snowboard lessons Jan. 8 at Crystal Mountain. Email nmadaptivesports@gmail.com to register.
Guided snowshoeing begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Treetops Resort. Families may participate in this nighttime walk. Headlamps and snowshoe rentals are available. Admission is $20 for ages 13 and older, $15 for kids younger than 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.