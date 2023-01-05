Grass River Natural Area hosts the Lantern-Lit Snowshoe from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Rent snowshoes for $5, if needed. Admission is $5.
Michigan Legacy Art Park continues its Snowshoe Beginner Series at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 7 at Crystal Mountain. Meet at Park at Water’s Edge for an introduction and then tour the art park. Admission is $20 and includes snowshoes.
The outdoor ice rink is open for public use at Elk Rapids Marina this winter. The DAM Shop offers $2 hot cocoa for skaters on Saturdays in January.
