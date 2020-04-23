Racers can participate in the virtual Traverse City Trail Running Festival anytime from April 24-25. Run or walk on trails, treadmills or roads and report times to Endurance Evolution.
Michigan DNR hosts the Run for the Trees Happy Little 5K. Participants may walk, run or hike their distance anytime through April 26. Proceeds go toward tree planting at state parks. Share the Bob Ross-themed event experience on social media using #RunForTheTrees, #BobRoss, #HappyLittle5K and #MiStateParks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.