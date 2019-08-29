2019 Salmon Classic Fishing TournamentFish-TC.com invites anglers from Michigan to fish for cash and prizes in a series of tournaments in East and West Grand Traverse Bay on Aug. 30-Sept. 1. Contact SteveoJoslin@gmail.com.
Summer Star PartyView the stars, day and night, in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore on Aug. 31 at the Dune Climb from 4-6 p.m. and 9-11 p.m.
Local bridge walks:The Labor Day Cold Creek Bridge Walk in Beulah starts at 10 a.m. on the shore of Crystal Lake (boat launch side) with an historical presentation following on “The Man Who (Allegedly) Pulled the Plug at Crystal Lake.”
The Lake Leelanau Community Association’s annual Bridge Walk starts at 9 a.m. and stretches from Fig’s to Pedaling Beans.
The annual Glen Lake Bridge Walk starts at noon Sept. 2 at the Narrows Bridge. Information: jbeareyogi@hotmail.com.
