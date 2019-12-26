Black Star Farms begins its weekly Snowshoes, Vines and Wines at noon Dec. 26. Enjoy the trails Saturdays through the winter. Equipment rentals are $15. Enjoy food and drinks at Hearth & Vine Cafe afterward.
A guided holiday hike starts at 1 p.m. Dec 26 at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Meet at the Philip A. Hart Visitors Center in Empire. Snowshoes are available to borrow.
The No Foot No Fault Dubs benefit for Kerry Hanley begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 29 at Civic Center South in Kingsley. The disc golf fundraiser supports Hanley's medical fees. Entry is $25 per person.
