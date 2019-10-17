Hike with the Leelanau Conservancy's program, “Let’s Ask the Trees and Their Wildlife Buddies!” at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at Clay Cliffs.
The 3-mile long Kettles Trail officially opens Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. with a celebration at the trailhead on West Baatz Road near the intersection with South Fritz Road in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
The 14th Annual Founders Peak2Peak Mountain Bike Classic pedals hard from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.