YMCA Camp Hayo-Went-Ha hosts its annual Frozen Torch 5K Snowshoe Race at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 at Kresge Lodge. All ages and abilities may participate. Entry is $20 till Feb. 21, $25 on race day.
The free Michigan Snowmobile Festival is scheduled from Feb. 21-22 in Gaylord. A guided ride starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau.
Lumber Jack Jam begins at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at Mt. Holiday. Enter the ski or snowboard competition for $25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.