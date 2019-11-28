The annual Traverse City Turkey Trot 5K run/walk and 5-mile route are set for Nov. 28 at St. Francis High School. Bring nonperishable food for the Father Fred Foundation.
The Glen Arbor Bed Parade gets rolling at 9 a.m. Nov. 29. Bring a decorated bed on wheels to Western Avenue to participate.
On Nov. 29 the DNR waives entry fees to state parks and recreation areas, state forest campgrounds, state trailheads and boat launches for its fourth annual #OptOutside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.