Northwestern Michigan Fair
See show animals, displays and more at the Northwestern Michigan Fair Aug. 3-10 at the Northwestern Michigan Fair Grounds at 3606 Blair Town Hall Road south of Traverse CIty. Admission is $5 for adults or $15 for the week; kids are $3 per day or $9/week. Visit: northwesternmichiganfair.net
Elk Rapids Harbor Days
Start with the evening stroll and end with the Zambelli International fireworks at Elk Rapids Harbor Days, which runs July 31-Aug. 3. Kids games, athletic events, carnival rides, festival parade, music and more. Details: elkrapidsharbordays.org
