A naturalist leads the Lantern-lit Snowshoe hike from 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Grass River Natural Area. Bring a flashlight or headlamp. Admission is $5. Rent snowshoes for $5.
Put on running shoes Jan. 18 for the annual Frozen Foot Race at Eastern Elementary School. The kids' 1 mile starts at 9 a.m. and the 5 mile begins at 9:30 a.m. Packet pickup is from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Running Fit on South Airport Road or 7:30-8:45 a.m. at the school on race day.
The "Hibernation Celebration" goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The park celebrates its 50th year with sledding, snowshoeing and snowball throwing. Park pass required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.