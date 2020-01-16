A naturalist leads the Lantern-lit Snowshoe hike from 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Grass River Natural Area. Bring a flashlight or headlamp. Admission is $5. Rent snowshoes for $5. 

Put on running shoes Jan. 18 for the annual Frozen Foot Race at Eastern Elementary School. The kids' 1 mile starts at 9 a.m. and the 5 mile begins at 9:30 a.m. Packet pickup is from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Running Fit on South Airport Road or 7:30-8:45 a.m. at the school on race day.

The "Hibernation Celebration" goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The park celebrates its 50th year with sledding, snowshoeing and snowball throwing. Park pass required.

