Bring dogs to Yappy Hour at Bowers Harbor Vineyards on Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. Explore the vineyard and enjoy drink deals.
While social distancing is encouraged and many programs and facilities like gyms are closed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, people can use outdoor pathways. Explore the Betsie Valley Trail in Beulah, Bay View Trail at Sleeping Bear Dunes in Empire, Antrim Creek Natural Area, Grass River Natural Area in Bellaire, Cedar Run Creek Natural Area in Traverse City, Clay Cliffs Natural Area in Leland and more.
The Dennos Museum Center is closed to the public, but its outdoor sculptures are available to view throughout the NMC campus. Two artworks are found outside of the Aero Park campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.