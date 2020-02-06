View ice sculptures, dueling chainsaws, dog sleds and winter sports demonstrations Feb. 7-8 during Harbor Springs Ice Fest. The event also includes a chili cook-off, carriage rides and crafts.
The annual North American Vasa Festival of Races is set for Feb. 8-9 at Timber Ridge. All ages can compete on skis, fat tire bikes or snowshoes.
Winterfest happens Feb. 8 in downtown Beulah. Activities include frozen turkey bowling, horse-drawn wagon rides, snowball target contest, fish toss, beach bonfire and a parade. A cookie sale and chili cook-off are also available. The day concludes with fireworks.
