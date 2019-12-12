Winter Sounds concert

Special to the Record-Eagle/Michigan Legacy Art ParkWinter Sounds.

Walk through downtown Gaylord from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 during the annual Christmas Stroll. Businesses offer discounts, refreshments and activities including visits with Santa.

Grass River Natural Area invites kids ages 3-16 to create holiday crafts and gifts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14. $5 per child.

The Winter Sounds concert starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at Michigan Legacy Art Park’s outdoor amphitheater. Bring blankets and chairs. Donations are encouraged.

