The Bigfoot 5K and 10K Snowshoe Race begins at 9 a.m. Jan. 25 at Timber Ridge. Entry is $25 until noon Jan. 23 and $30 until race day.
Black Horse Farm offers weekend sleigh rides through Feb. 23 at 11177 S. Plowman Road. Rides last about an hour. Adults pay $18.50; kids are $13.50. Reservations: 231-334-4705.
Enjoy a free snowshoe hike from 2-5 p.m. Jan. 25 at Bowers Harbor Vineyards. Rental equipment is available. A portion of proceeds from tasting room and alcohol sales benefit TART Trails.
