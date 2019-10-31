Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association and TART Trails open their new 2-mile trail opens from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Vasa Pathway.
The Garden Explorer Backpack Program is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. Enjoy gardening and nature books, bird identification guide, binoculars, mini-microscope, garden scavenger hunt and building a fairy house.
Kids and adults compete during the annual Iceman Cometh Challenge on Nov. 2 at Timber Ridge. Free for spectators.
