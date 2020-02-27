The NASTAR Midwest Regional Championships are set from Feb. 29 and March 1 at Crystal Mountain. Watch skiers of all ages compete and enjoy live music and discounted lift tickets.
Watch artists transform ice into sculptures during the “Art in Ice, Sweet and Nice” event from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 in downtown Bellaire.
Brengman Brother’s host “Fun in the Snow” from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 29. Cross-country ski or snowshoe the trails and then enjoy wine and food. A portion of wine sales and tastings benefit TART Trails.
