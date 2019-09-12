Paddle Antrim Festival
Celebrate the waterways and communities of northern Michigan at the Paddle Antrim Festival Sept. 12-14 in Antrim County. The event includes a two-day paddle — participants can choose one or both days and distances from 7 to 42 miles — through the Chain of Lakes Water Trail, plus dinner, parties in Ellsworth, Bellaire and Elk Rapids, and more. Information: www.paddleantrim.com.
Leelanau Harvest Tour
Enjoy a fall ride through Leelanau County from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14. The event takes cyclists through scenic landscapes on routes of approximately 20, 40, 65 and 100 miles, with food stops along the way. The tour begins at Suttons Bay High School ends with a post-ride lunch at the school. Day-of-event registration is $55 and takes place from 7:30-10 a.m. Details: traversetrails.org.
Oryana Farm Tour
Join Oryana for its annual farm tour featuring the 58-acre Certified Organic Lakeview Hill Farm in Traverse City. The solar-powered farm on the Leelanau Peninsula will be open from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 15 for guided tours, snacks made with fresh produce, discussion about organic farming and sustainable energy, produce sales, and activities like farm yoga for all ages. More: eventbrite.com.
