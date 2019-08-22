Power Island Rapa Nui
Paddle, run, then paddle some more in the Power Island Rapa Nui race starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 at Bowers Harbor in Traverse City. Racers paddle 3 miles out to Power Island, run 2 miles on the island trail, then paddle 3 miles back to Bowers Harbor. Details: racetc@racetc.com or benjamingareiss@gmail.com.
Model Air Show
Watch planes of all kinds when the Benzie Area RC Club hosts its 22nd annual Model Air Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at Thompsonville Airport. The fun includes WWI and WWII planes, a candy drop for kids and classic cars. Spectators should bring chairs. Questions: 231-970-0088.
Rock N Hole Golf Outing and Concert
Golf for a cause starting at 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Elmbrook Golf Course in Traverse City, then rock out to performances by Kenny Olson, Jimmy Olson, Billy Davis, Tosha Owens and Cris Campbell beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $70 for the day or $25 for the show. Proceeds benefit Hallie’s Hearts Endowment. More information: 231-392-9379.
