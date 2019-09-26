The Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Michigan Chapter will host its annual Traverse City 2-mile “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” Sept. 28 at the Open Space. Registration starts 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. ceremony and 10:30 a.m. walk start.
The Michigan Area Paranormal Investigative Team hosts a ghost hunt aboard the S.S. City of Milwaukee in Manistee on Sept. 28 from 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets $50.
The first annual Boy Scouts of America Dodgeball Tournament starts at noon on Sept. 28 at Traverse City Pit Spitters Park. Open to teams of 10, with at least two females. Money raised to benefit area scout troops.
