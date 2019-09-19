Yoga in the Park
Practice gentle exercise at 6 p.m. Sept 19 at Hull Park in Traverse City. Bring a yoga mat if possible; donations are appreciated. Contact: townsendsar.yoga@yahoo.com.
Leland Heritage Festival
Enjoy music, a classic car show, vintage wooden boats and the 75th anniversary open house for the Leland Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 in Leland. Free.
Jacob's Corn Maze
Navigate through the 10-acre computer-designed corn maze at Jacob's Farm in Traverse City. Friday and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $12 for teens and adults, $8 for children 5-11. Children 4 and under get in free. Details: 231-632-MAZE.
