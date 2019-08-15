Dune Dash
Gear up for the eighth annual Dune Dash starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 1 at the base of the Dune Climb in Glen Arbor. The 4-mile race/walk takes participants along the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail. Entry is $30 for adults and $20 for youth through today, then $35 for adults and $25 for youth. Proceeds will go to the continued construction and maintenance of the trail. Register online or email dunedash@gmail.com.
Rubber Ducky Festival
Get your quack on at the 32nd Annual Rubber Ducky Festival through Aug. 18 in downtown Bellaire. The event features a community paddle, a picnic and car show, a 5K run/walk, Short’s Glacial Hills Challenge XC, games andlus the signature Rubber Ducky Parade and Race featuring 2,000 rubber ducks “racing” in the Intermediate River. Race tickets are $5; each corresponds to the number on a rubber duck. Top 27 finishers win a cash prize. Information: bellairechamber.org.
Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum Lobster Festival
Enjoy an east coast tradition on the “third coast” with a lobster — or chicken — dinner with all the trimmings from 5-8 p.m. at the Grand Traverse Lighthouse in Northport. The Lobster Festival includes music, a silent auction and a raffle. Tickets are $75; proceeds support the lighthouse’s restoration. Call 231-386-7195 for reservations.
