Kick off the holiday season with the Downtown Light Parade, Santa's Arrival and Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. at Cass and Front streets. Free admission.
Grass River Natural Area hosts a bow and drill fire-making workshop from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 24. Cost is $20 each.
Norte hosts its second annual Cranksgiving food drive at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Cyclists meet at the Wheelhouse, and then bike to stores to purchase items for local organizations. Bring $25.
