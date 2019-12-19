Wear a holiday sweater for the Christmas Miracle Mile Ugly Sweater Dash at 11 a.m. Dec. 21 at Cherry Public House in Glen Arbor. Entry is $20 for adults, $10 for kids.
Rove Estate hosts Snowshoe Weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Explore the trails and vineyards on snowshoes or skis. Equipment not provided.
The annual Jingle Bell Run begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 22 at Workshop Brewing Company. Festive attire is encouraged. Hot chocolate and cookies are available after. Run or walk the 5K for $25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.