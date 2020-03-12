The National Cherry Festival's Leapin' Leprechaun 5K begins at 9 a.m. March 14 at Workshop Brewing Company. Attendees may wear St. Patrick's Day-themed costumes.
The Slush Cup contest opens at 9 a.m. March 14 at Schuss Mountain. Watch the ski and snowboard races, toss a frozen fish and more.
Bring snowshoes or hiking shoes to the Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society trail event from 2-5 p.m. March 14 at Bowers Harbor Vineyards.
