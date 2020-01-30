The White Pine Stampede is set for Feb. 1 at Mancelona High School. The 50K cross-country ski race begins at 9:30 a.m., the 20K at 10:30 a.m. and the 10K at 11:30 a.m.
Acorn Adventurers returns to Boardman River Nature Center at 10 a.m. Fridays through May. Kids under 4 and their adults may attend these free outdoor explorations.
Antler Ridge Farms offers weekend sleigh rides for $15 per person. Hot chocolate and marshmallows provided. Hours depend on the weather. Call 231-645-3647 for reservations.
