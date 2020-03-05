Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association and Short's Brewing Company present the Huma Loopa Licious Fat Bike Race March 7 at Timber Ridge. Entry is $60 on race day.
Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum hosts a snowshoe hike beginning at 10 a.m. March 7. Equipment is available. Recreation passports are required for entry into Leelanau State Park.
The 14th annual Suds and Snow is open from 1-6 p.m. March 7 at Timber Ridge. Adults can enjoy alcoholic beverages with local food and live music. General admission is $35 and includes a cup and two drink tokens.
