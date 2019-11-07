Running Fit Events hosts Run Vasa — a 5K, 10K and 25K run through the Vasa trail Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. Snow or shine. $24-29.
The annual Great Beerd Run 5K starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa. Racers ages 21 and older can wear knitted beard beanies and sample beers along the route. Entry is $40.
Run Sabados is when a family-friendly running group forms at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center track between bike and ski season. Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. at the Wheelhouse. Free.
