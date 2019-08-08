Friday Night Live
Join Downtown Traverse City’s community block party featuring music, art, entertainment, food, demonstrations and family activities from 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 9 on the 100 and 200 blocks of Front Street. Free admission.
Swim for Grand Traverse Bay
Suit up for a 2-mile, point-to-point open water event beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 10 from Greilickville Harbor Park to Volleyball Beach in downtown Traverse City. Youth 12-17 can enter the Kids Swim for Grand Traverse Bay beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 from West End Beach to Volleyball Beach. Proceeds benefit the Watershed Center. Register by 11:59 p.m. today at runsignup.com/swimforgtbay.
Colantha’s Garden Celebration
Celebrate Traverse City’s most famous dairy cow with an an outdoor event from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at Historic Barns Park in Traverse City. Free activities include a cake walk, wagon rides, live music, a craft fair, farming demonstrations, and kids’ games. Food trucks will be available.
