TRAVERSE CITY — It’s not so uncommon for river users to drop something in the water, whether by accident or apathy.
The goal of a community service project by The Brook Trout Coalition is to make it easier for river users to not drop both belongings and trash in waterways. The nonprofit group’s members have already begun to install nine planned onion litter bag dispensers along the Boardman River and Boardman Lake.
Anglers, paddlers, tube floaters and others are welcome to take an onion bag from the dispensers and use them to keep track of their belongings, keep their trash out of the water — or both.
“What they do is encourage people to pack out their trash with them, whatever they brought with them,” said Tracie Lord, president of nonprofit Traverse Area Paddle Club.
“It makes a lot less trash in the river,” she said. “Tie it in your boat — that’s the key — so in case you turtle and flip over you don’t lose it.”
Even when the onion litter bags do get away from paddlers or others, it keeps the trash contained and easier to collect at season’s end during river cleanups, Lord said.
Her only criticism of the onion litter bags is how the holes are not small enough to contain cigarette butts, so she encourages river users to field dress their cigarettes and pocket the butts until off the water.
Ted Wendling, BTC board secretary, said the group got the idea to install the bag dispensers from another nonprofit which organizes cleanups on the Sturgeon River in Cheboygan County. It seemed like a “neat project” to undertake on the Boardman River, he said.
The nonprofit received a $2,000 good works grant from Traverse City-based Rotary Club. It paid for materials and at least the first year’s supply of bags for the waterside dispensers, Wendling said.
Volunteers already installed onion litter bag dispensers at Brown Bridge, Beitner Road, Jack’s Landing, Medalie Park and Hull Park. More will be installed at the Forks and Scheck’s campgrounds, Scheck’s horse camp and Shumsky Road, he said.
These efforts are “hugely appreciated” by state natural resources officials, said Heather Hettinger, fisheries biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
“It’s a super-cool project. We’ve been pretty lucky here in the Grand Traverse region,” she said.
Many anglers already heavily participate in the monofilament fishing line collection tubes installed in local places, Hettinger said.
She said state officials are hopeful for similar community buy-in for the onion litter bag project from river users and hikers — those encouraged to take one and reuse it as many times as possible.
Hettinger said even when users take a bag to hold onto their own belongings — sunblock, insect spray, sunglasses, sandals — it helps to keep those items from becoming “inadvertent trash” that is increasingly found during cleanup events at season’s end.
“With the dam removals, we are seeing more and more people paddling the Boardman River,” she said.
DNR officials are available to help other volunteer groups establish similar programs on other area rivers, Hettinger said.
The Traverse City DNR office can be reached at 231-922-5280.
