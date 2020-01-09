LANSING — Jeff Gaydash had been shooting all day. It was getting dark and he was tired.
He’d packed up all his gear and was walking back to his car when he saw a tree in the sand.
He almost kept going, said Gaydash, the featured photographer at the Detroit Institute of Arts’ Michigan Great Lakes exhibit. But he pulled out all his equipment and took some shots.
One of them turned into “Lost Horizon,” one of Gaydash’s favorite photos of the exhibit.
The Detroit Institute of Arts is displaying Gaydash’s photos along with Instagram submissions of the Great Lakes from the public.
“I wanted to see what other people were shooting, and get a sense of what people are covering and where they go,” said Nancy Barr, the co-chief curator at the museum. “I also wanted people to feel at everybody’s work in some way.”
Gaydash is an advocate for fine print art. But he values digital and print images on the same level.
“It’s amazing photography is so accessible to everyone,” he said. “Everyone has an iPhone or almost everyone has a camera with them.”
Instagram is a great way to share your work but usually you engage more people in a gallery than on a phone screen, he said.
“My show at the DIA offers really large prints,” he said. “When you walk in and see something that large, it’s impressive as opposed to just seeing something on a small screen like a phone.”
Burr said the DIA took Instagram submissions on a previous exhibit but believes this one has received even more engagement.
“This one so far we have had over 500 images hash-tagged on Instagram.” she said.
Burr checks the hashtag every Monday and keeps track by liking the photos, and usually picks at least one a week to post in the exhibit.
The submissions are a good way to bridge generational gaps and show that the museum has something for everyone, Burr said.
To enter, submit a Great Lakes photo on Instagram and use the hashtag, #mygreatlakesatthedia.
